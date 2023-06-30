(Bloomberg) -- Pacific storm Beatriz strengthened into a hurricane along Mexico’s west coast, where it could come ashore late Friday or early Saturday with storm surge, heavy rains and high winds.

Beatriz is 175 miles (282 kilometers) southeast of major seaport Manzanillo with winds of 75 miles per hour, making it a Category 1 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, the US National Hurricane Center said in an advisory at 10 a.m. local time. The compact storm’s hurricane winds only extend 10 miles from its center.

“Additional strengthening is expected today and tonight if Beatriz’s center remains over water,” Robbie Berg, a senior hurricane specialist at the center, wrote in his outlook. “Weakening is expected to begin on Sunday.”

Beatriz is the second storm of the eastern Pacific hurricane season. It has prompted warnings and watches along the coastline, and as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain could fall across parts of southern Mexico. As it comes close to land, its winds will likely start to weaken.

To the west, Hurricane Adrian is moving northwest away from land with winds of 105 mph.

