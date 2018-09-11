(Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Florence and Tropical Storm Isaac are disrupting the cruise industry as they head straight for key routes in the Atlantic and Caribbean.

Isaac is projected by NOAA to be at or near hurricane intensity by the time it reaches the Lesser Antilles in the eastern Caribbean on Thursday. Swells up to 18 feet are expected Wednesday night in the seas west of Antigua and Barbuda, while the Bahamas are projected to be unscathed. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected today for cruises re-routing to the Yucatan Basin and the western Caribbean.

Hurricane Florence, already listed as a life threatening category 4 hurricane by NOAA, is stirring up swells of 37 feet in the Atlantic, impacting any travel to Bermuda. Cruise routes south from U.S. terminals in Baltimore, Boston, Charleston and New York have been affected and returning cruise liners will likely face delays.

Click here to map all cruises globally

Click here for all hurricane news on the terminal

SOURCES: NOAA, Bloomberg Vessel Tracking, IHS, Genscape

To contact the reporter on this story: Kevin Varley in Washington at kvarley@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Joshua Robinson at jrobinson37@bloomberg.net, Chris Middleton

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.