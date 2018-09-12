Hurricane Florence’s projected path may affect over 4,000 manufacturing and distribution facilities in the Carolinas and Georgia, potentially impacting multiple sectors’ suppliers.

Bloomberg Supply Chain data shows auto parts suppliers as one of the most exposed industries in the three states, owning 239 production and distribution facilities. Numerous auto parts suppliers own multiple properties in the storm’s path.

Florence could also greatly affect the pork and poultry supply chain. North Carolina is one of the top producers of chicken, turkey and hogs, according to government data. Packaged food suppliers, including Tyson Foods Inc. and Hormel Foods Corp., have over 300 facilities in the three states.