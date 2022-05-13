(Bloomberg) -- Some of the wildest weather of this year ripped across the US Midwest and Great Plains on Thursday, unleashing tree-toppling, hurricane-force wind gusts and crashing hail.

The highest wind report came from South Dakota, where a gust reached 107 miles (172 kilometers) per hour, said Andrew Orrison, a forecaster with the US Weather Prediction Center. At least 55 reports of gusts of 75 mph or more were recorded, the second most since at least 2004. Meteorologists also confirmed the system touched off a derecho -- a wave of rapidly moving thunderstorms and winds that can cause massive damage.

“This was one of the higher-impact severe weather events of the year so far,” Orrison said. “It covered a lot of real estate.”

More than 355 wind reports detailing damage to buildings, trees and power lines were registered with the US Storm Prediction Center, along with 103 hail reports with sizes ranging from a quarter to a golf ball. More than 65,000 customers in central US were without power Friday morning, mainly in Minnesota and South Dakota, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks utility data.

While a wave of damaging winds were unleashed by the system, few tornadoes developed. Still, photos on Twitter showed damages to some farms in southeastern South Dakota, with steel grain elevators mangled and roofs partially torn off barns.

For crops, delayed spring planting means fewer-than-normal amount of plants were emerging from the ground, minimizing potential damages. None of South Dakota’s corn had emerged and only 28% of spring wheat has come up, according to US Department of Agriculture data through Sunday.

Such storms can be devastating for farmers, especially if crops are closer to maturity -- a derecho in Iowa in August 2020 leveled millions of acres of corn and soybeans, sending futures soaring in Chicago. A derecho in December ripped across parts of Nebraska and Kansas causing widespread damage and power outages.

