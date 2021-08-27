(Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Ida could bring a new round of heavy rain to the Nashville area less than two weeks after flash floods swept away cars and homes and killed 20 people.

While New Orleans and the nearby coast face the greatest threat from Ida’s rains, wind and storm surge, current forecasts call for the storm to push northeast after landfall, possibly reaching Middle Tennessee early Wednesday. Deadly floods struck the region near Nashville on Aug. 21, as storms dropped more than a foot of rain on some locations.

The National Weather Service forecasts that much of the area, including the hard-hit town of Waverly, could receive another three to four inches of rain from Ida. The service warns, however, that those totals are still preliminary estimates and will likely change as the storm’s path and strength become clearer.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.