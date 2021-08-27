Hurricane Ida May Damage Almost 1 Million Homes on U.S. Gulf

(Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Ida could damage close to 1 million homes along the U.S. Gulf Coast if the storm intensifies as forecast, with potential reconstruction costs estimated to exceed $220 billion, CoreLogic said.

A dangerous storm surge could hit 941,392 properties in the Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama coastal areas, the property and data analytics firm said.

“The central Louisiana coast is at risk of bearing the brunt of Hurricane Ida’s extreme storm surge potential,” CoreLogic said in a statement based on the 5 p.m. Eastern time forecast on Friday.

Ida slammed into Cuba Friday night and it’s barreling north toward the U.S. Gulf Coast with winds that are ultimately expected to reach 140 miles (225 kilometers) per hour, and a wall of water that may reach 15 feet in height.

New Orleans Facing Monster Storm In Countdown to Landfall

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.