(Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Kay will bring rain to California through this weekend, interrupting a punishing heat wave and threatening to trigger floods and mudslides across the drought-parched region.

Kay, with top winds of 80 miles (129 kilometers) per hour, was about 110 miles southeast of Punta Eugenia on Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, the US National Hurricane Center said in an advisory at 2 p.m. New York time. Kay could graze the coastline, coming ashore Thursday in Mexico before pushing north later in the week.

The rains from Kay threaten to become the latest in a series of extreme weather events across California this year. Intense heat sent temperatures soaring to all-time highs in the past week, exacerbating a historic drought. Though the wildfire season is off to a quiet start, there have already been deadly blazes and activity may be poised to pick up in the fall.

The storm is forecast to veer away from California to the west as it comes north, but it could still bring upwards of 6 inches (15 centimeters) across the state through the weekend, and as much as 3 inches to neighboring Arizona. The heaviest amounts, up to 10 inches, will fall in the mountains of Mexico, which could cause life-threatening floods and landslides.

Hurricane watches and warnings, as well as tropical storm warnings, are in place along Mexico’s Pacific coast but stop at the US border. The storm could come within 200 miles of San Diego, making it one of a handful of tropical systems ever to do so, Jeff Masters, a meteorologist and author, said in a tweet earlier.

California is nearly completely covered by drought, according to the US Drought Monitor, while the Southwest US is suffering from the worst dry spell in 1,200 years.

