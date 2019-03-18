(Bloomberg) -- At least 160 people are dead and scores more missing in Mozambique and Zimbabwe after a tropical cyclone ripped through the southern African nations, destroying roads and bridges. Heavy rains are continuing, hampering rescue efforts.

So far, 84 people have died in Mozambique, according to state-owned Noticias newspaper, while 82 perished in Zimbabwe, Harare-based NewsDay reported.

The death toll has risen sharply since the storm made landfall in Mozambique early Friday, knocking out communications networks and electricity around the port city of Beira, and is expected to climb further as rescuers enter areas that have been cut off by flooding. It’s also cut electricity exports from a hydropower dam to South Africa, worsening a shortage there.

“We hope that the weather will improve, but right now we only have one helicopter on the ground which is operating in the area due to bad weather,” Joshua Sacco, a Zimbabwean lawmaker for Chimanimani East, one of the worst affected areas, said by phone. “Unfortunately indications are that the death toll will increase. It’s not looking good at all.”

