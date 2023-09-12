(Bloomberg) --

Hurricane Lee is on track to strike western Nova Scotia early on Sunday. The storm will later cross the Bay of Fundy and make a second landfall in New Brunswick near Saint John, the province’s second largest city.

Cape Cod and Maine are still squarely in what meteorologists like to call “the cone of uncertainty,” meaning there is a chance Lee could hit there sometime Saturday.

Lee will likely come ashore at near hurricane strength and then become a post-tropical storm when it gets to New Brunswick, according to the National Hurricane Center. It’s expected to bring heavy rain across Canada’s Maritime provinces this week, Chris Fogarty a meteorologist at the Canadian Hurricane Centre wrote in a forecast.

Lee, whose top winds were 115 miles per hour, was located about 575 miles south of Bermuda early Tuesday, the US hurricane center said. It is a Category 3 storm on the five-step, Saffir-Simpson scale, moving west-northwest at 7 mph.

“Lee is a large hurricane,” said Brad Reinhart, a hurricane specialist at the US center. “Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles.”

In addition to Lee, Margot is still churning harmlessly in the central Atlantic and there is a 70% chance another storm will form in the next seven days. There are two potential storms in the western Pacific under watch.

So far, the Atlantic has been above average for all tropical parameters tracked by Colorado State University, Phil Klotzbach, a researcher at the school, wrote in a social media post. Through Sept. 11, there have been more named storms than a typical year, more major hurricanes and more days with active storms.

In other weather news:Libya: Search efforts intensified Tuesday for thousands of people feared dead after a storm ravaged Libya’s eastern region, killing around 2,000 in one city and leaving many more missing. The potentially staggering toll, particularly in Derna, which juts into the Mediterranean about 290 kilometers east of Benghazi, appears largely the product of two dams bursting from excessive rainfall. Flooding reportedly swept away entire buildings. There was also severe damage in Benghazi, Sousse and Al-Bayda, according to reports.

Europe: Europe’s autumnal heat will pause on Wednesday and Thursday, before unseasonal warmth returns for the following seven days.

