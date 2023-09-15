(Bloomberg) --

The Canadian Maritimes will take the hardest hit from Hurricane Lee, while New England will get a glancing blow that could see surge rise along the coast and stiff winds shake Boston overnight.

Lee was losing strength and its structure was falling apart Friday as dry air off North America and wind shear started to disintegrate its western side, which is what’s pointed toward New England, said Rob Carolan, owner of Hometown Forecast Services. The region, which includes Boston, will still get stiff winds and tides could rise up to three feet above normal from Flushing, New York across Long Island and up to Canada, the US National Hurricane Center said.

Tropical storm warnings and hurricane watches reach from Massachusetts to Nova Scotia.

Lee will lose its tropical characteristics through the weekend but still retain some of its most powerful winds, the hurricane center said. It will be more like a powerful nor’easter, but it likely won’t pack the punch of Hurricane Fiona, which devastated the Maritimes a year ago, said Carolan, who provides forecasts for Bloomberg Radio.

Canada’s Maritime provinces of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, as well as parts of northeastern Maine, will see tropical-storm strength winds and as much as four inches of rain, which can lead to flooding, the National Hurricane Center said. There will be crashing surf along the coast from New England to Canada with waves potentially topping 12 feet in places, Carolan said.

In the meantime, Tropical Storm Margot is still churning in the central Atlantic west of the Azores and a third system is taking shape between the Caribbean and Africa.

In other weather news:

Europe: Autumnal heat will warm European capitals over the next 10 days, while heavy rain and thunderstorms range from southern Ireland to the Balkans. Paris will reach a maximum of 28C (82F) on Saturday, with Berlin climbing to 28.5C on Monday, according to Maxar Technologies Inc. After peaking at 25C over the weekend, London and the rest of the UK will cool toward the seasonal average as unsettled weather from the Atlantic brings strong winds and rain.

Australia: The country is facing a period of hot weather over the coming week that may break seasonal records and threaten some grain crops.Parts of southern Australia are expected to be baked by temperatures as high as 38C (100F), according to Miriam Bradbury, a senior meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology. Some regions may see temperatures as much as 15C higher than the seasonal average, she added.

Japan: The country’s meteorological agency says there is an 80% chance of warmer-than-normal temperatures between Sept. 16 and Oct. 15 across most of the country, according to a forecast from Thursday.

