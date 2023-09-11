(Bloomberg) --

Hurricane Lee has grown back into a Category 3 storm with 120-mile-per-hour winds about 650 miles south-southeast of Bermuda. It is forecast to get a little stronger and it has grown in size. The official forecast brings it to a point in the Atlantic southeast of Cape Cod in Massachusetts by next Saturday.“It remains too soon to know what level of impacts, if any, Lee might have along the US East Coat and Atlantic Canada late this week,” the National Hurricane Center said Monday.The longer forecast models are pointing to a potential landfall in Nova Scotia or New Brunswick around Sunday, according to the weather model site TropicalTidbits.com.Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Margot continues to move north into the Atlantic where it will become a hurricane most likely on Tuesday.There is a potential storm brewing in the western Pacific east of China and south of Japan.

In other weather news:US: Sunday’s high in Phoenix reached 113F degrees, a record of the date, which was the third day in a row a new daily record was set, according to the National Weather Service. This means the temperature has now reached 110F degrees or more 55 times this year in Phoenix, which is a new record in itself, the previous high was 53 days in 2020.

Europe: The September heat wave will persist in Germany, France and Poland at the start of the week, while thunderstorms will break through in Spain and elsewhere.

Hong Kong: Authorities evacuated some residents from a luxury residential complex after record rains caused a landslide. They are also investigating the possibility of illegal structures and occupation of government land at the property.

