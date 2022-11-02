(Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Lisa made landfall late Wednesday afternoon near Belize City, bringing high winds, a surge of ocean water and heavy rains.

Lisa, a Category 1 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, came ashore about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of Belize City with winds of 85 miles per hour, the US National Hurricane Center said. The storm was expected to push a storm surge up to seven feet onto the coast and drop 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain, which could trigger flash flooding from Belize into Guatemala and Mexico.

After striking Belize, Lisa is forecast to move across Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula and into the Bay of Campeche in the southern Gulf of Mexico as a tropical depression, threatening to disrupt that area’s oil and gas production.

Another storm, Hurricane Martin, is churning in the central Atlantic more than 1,100 miles west of the Azores. In 2022, 13 storms have been named across the Atlantic, one less than an average hurricane season, which will end on Nov. 30. While the season hasn’t produced as many systems so far, hurricanes Ian and Fiona inflicted massive destruction across Florida, the Caribbean and the Canadian Maritimes.

