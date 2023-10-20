(Bloomberg) -- Heavy rain and high winds will sweep the southern part of Mexico’s Baja California Sur, including Cabo San Lucas, for the next few days as Hurricane Norma approaches possible making a brief landfall sometime Saturday or early Sunday.

Norma has top winds of 115 miles per hour, making it a Category 3 storm on the five-step, Saffir-Simpson scale and was about 295 miles south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas early Friday, the US National Hurricane Center said.

It is forecast to drop to tropical storm strength with 70 mph winds on Sunday after sweeping past Baja California on its way to a final landfall on Mexico's west coast somewhere near Mazatlán on Monday. The storm is forecast to break up after that.

Norma is forecast to bring five to 10 inches of rain across parts of Baja California Sur through Sunday and some areas could get as much as 15 inches. Flooding and landslides are likely.

Meanwhile in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Tammy is forecast to reach hurricane strength as it sweeps pass the eastern Caribbean islands that are collectively known as the Lesser Antilles through Sunday. Tammy currently has top winds of 60 mph, which are forecast to strengthen to 75 mph late Saturday, the hurricane center said.

The US and British Virgin Islands, along with Puerto Rico, could get one to two inches of rain with isolated areas getting four inches.

In other weather news:

Scotland: The UK’s Met Office warned of the possibility of severe flooding and loss of life in the northern part of the country for a second day as Storm Babet continues to hammer the region.

Australia: Western Australia’s wheat output is expected to be even lower this season as hot weather and a lack of rain parch the crop before harvesting ramps up, according to a monthly report from the state’s grain association.

Winter outlook: The northern US is on track for a mild winter, though New York and other East Coast cities should brace for the return of heavy snow storms after last winter’s virtually flake-free season.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.