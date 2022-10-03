(Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Orlene has made landfall between the Mexican tourist city of Mazatlan and the town of San Blas, bringing strong winds, rains and the threat of flash floods to a region known for its beachfront resorts.

The storm carried maximum sustained winds of 85 miles an hour when it struck the southwestern Mexican coastline around 7:45 a.m. local time, the US National Hurricane Center said in an advisory. Orlene, which was about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Mazatlan, is continuing north-northeast.

A hurricane warning had been in effect for parts of western Mexico as Orlene approached. Heavy rainfall from the storm was expected to lead to flash flooding and landslides in the region through Tuesday, according to the US agency.

