(Bloomberg) -- The upcoming Atlantic hurricane season will unleash 19 powerful storms out of the tropics in one of the most active years on record, according to a forecast from Colorado State University.

There’s a 70% chance the U.S. will get hit in a season when nine storms are expected to turn into hurricanes, the university said Thursday in its first forecast of the year. Four storms may grow into major systems, with winds of 111 miles (179 kilometers) an hour or more. If the outlook is correct, 2022 will be tied for the fifth most active year in records dating back to 1851.

“All the guidance came in pretty aggressive,” said Phil Klotzbach, the outlook’s lead author and a well-known hurricane researcher.

This year is poised to eclipse the seasonal average of 14 storms, though it will have two fewer tropical systems than last year and be well under the record-setting 30 storms of 2020, the university said.

Atlantic hurricanes are closely watched by markets because a single storm can damage crops, disrupt the Gulf of Mexico’s oil and natural gas output and devastate lands from Central America to the U.S. East Coast. This season’s storms carry even greater potential for market shocks, given that Russia’s war in Ukraine is squeezing energy supplies and global inflation has already driven up food prices.

There’s a good chance some weak storms could form before June 1, the official start to the Atlantic hurricane season, according to Klotzbach. Water temperatures off the U.S. East Coast have warmed over the years, raising the odds for earlier storms.

“It certainly wouldn’t surprise me to see something out there mid- to late May,” Klotzbach said.

The National Hurricane Center has done a better job in recent years detecting weaker storms and naming them. Still, there hasn’t been a hurricane named in May in the Atlantic since 1970.

Part of the Atlantic’s fury may have its roots in the Pacific Ocean, according to Klotzbach. Chances are cooler water temperatures across the equatorial Pacific will either extend the La Nina weather pattern or bring more normal conditions, which means there will likely be less wind shear across the Atlantic during the heart of the storm season between mid-August and early October.

Wind shear can rip apart a tropical system before it can grow, and without it there is little to stop a storm’s development. There is also a great deal of warm water across the Atlantic, which provides fuel for storms and the building blocks to create other weather patterns later in the year that can bring more events.

The April forecast has the highest degree of uncertainty, and in recent years Colorado State has underestimated the number of storms in its spring outlook. There is a 68% chance that between 16 and 23 storms could form this year, depending on how conditions unfold in the course of the season.

Read more: Lingering La Nina lifts odds of more hurricanes in U.S. Gulf

Fifty-one storms have roared out of the Atlantic in the past two years, wreaking havoc from Honduras to Manhattan. Last year saw Hurricane Ida cut through the Gulf in late August, upending energy markets for days before its remnants dragged across the U.S., spawning tornadoes and flooding New York City.

Ida killed at least 87 people and caused $75 billion in losses and damage across the U.S., according to a National Hurricane Center update issued Tuesday. It was the fifth consecutive year the U.S. was struck by a slow-moving tropical system that caused extreme rainfall and widespread flooding.

Tropical storms and hurricanes have caused $1.1 trillion in damages to the U.S. since 1980, according to government estimates.

Colorado State pioneered Atlantic seasonal forecasting 39 years ago under the late Bill Gray, a meteorology professor at the school. The university will update its outlooks in June, July and August.

AccuWeather Inc. last week called for 16 to 20 named storms across the Atlantic for the coming season, with six to eight of them turning into hurricanes and three to five becoming major systems. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which oversees the National Hurricane Center, will issue its forecast in late May or early June.

