(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. has endured 18 major weather and climate disasters so far this year that killed a combined 538 people and inflicted more than $100 billion in damage, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The calamities that each cost $1 billion or more included Hurricane Ida, the most-expensive event during the January-to-September period at $60 billion. Ida slammed into Louisiana little more than a month ago before triggering deadly flooding the Northeast. Ongoing wildfires across the West, as well as record-breaking winter storms that dipped as far south Texas are also on the list. The tally represents the most $1 billion disasters during the first nine months of any year going back to 1980, the agency said. For a complete year, 2020 still tops the chart with an all-time high of 22 events. In addition to the disasters, January through September was the 10th warmest first three quarters on record for the contiguous U.S.

