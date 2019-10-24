{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    Oct 24, 2019

    Husky Energy reports third-quarter profit down from year ago mark

    The Canadian Press

    Husky layoffs a concern for third-largest Canadian oilfield services firm

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    CALGARY -- Husky Energy Inc. says it earned $273 million in its latest quarter, down from $545 million in the same quarter last year.

    The company controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-Shing says the profit amounted to 26 cents per share for the three months ending Sept. 30 compared with a profit of 53 cents per share a year ago.

    Revenue totalled $5.31 billion, down from $6.16 billion.

    Upstream production averaged 294,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day, compared with 296,700 in the third quarter of 2018. The average realized price was $47.54 per barrel of oil equivalent, down from $50.44 a year earlier.

    Upgrader and refinery throughput was 356,400 barrels per day in the quarter, up from 350,600 in the same period in 2018.

    Husky confirmed earlier this week that it was laying off staff as a result of steps taken to align its workforce with its capital plan and strategy, but did not say how many people it was cutting.
       