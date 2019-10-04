Husky Energy to sell B.C. oil refinery to Tidewater for $215M

CALGARY - Husky Energy Inc. has agreed to sell its light oil refinery in Prince George, B.C., for $215 million in cash plus adjustments to Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.

Tidewater may also pay up to an additional $60 million over two years under certain contingencies.

The refinery uses crude oil and condensate from B.C. and Alberta to produce about 12,000 barrels per day of low-sulphur gasoline and diesel fuel.

The two Calgary-based companies say the refinery's employees will be retained after the deal closes.

Tidewater says the Prince George region is generally in short supply of refined products.

Husky will buy 90 per cent of the refinery's diesel and gasoline capacity for five years, with prices subject to review, to supply its Husky retail gasoline stations and Husky retail partners.



