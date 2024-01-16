(Bloomberg) -- Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson suspended his longshot presidential campaign, marking the departure of one of the last old-guard Republican candidates in a party now dominated by former President Donald Trump and his supporters.

“I congratulate Donald J. Trump for his win last night in Iowa and to the other candidates who competed and garnered delegate support,” Hutchinson said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “My message of being a principled Republican with experience and telling the truth about the current front runner did not sell in Iowa.”

Hutchinson drops out the day after the Iowa caucuses, where he won only 191 of the more than 110,000 votes cast in the first contest in the Republican nominating process. Trump won Iowa with the largest margin ever, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley who placed a distant second and third.

Hutchinson, 73, was one of few candidates in the race willing to openly criticize Trump. His more traditional conservatism and even-tempered demeanor often seemed out of place in a Republican race dominated by culture-war issues and Trump-styled rhetoric.

He has one of the most extensive political resumes in the field. With a pedigree stretching back to President Ronald Reagan, he served as a US attorney, congressman and administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration before being elected governor of Arkansas twice.

He remained in the race even after his first campaign manager said he couldn’t see a winning path for the candidate and departed. Hutchinson had less than 1% support, according to the RealClearPolitics average of national GOP polls.

