(Bloomberg) -- Johnson Controls International Plc, a multinational maker of fire, heating and cooling and security equipment for buildings, was hit by a cyberattack that has disrupted parts of its operations.

Johnson Controls said in a filing Wednesday that its internal information technology system was struck by an attack and that it’s still assessing what might be affected. Many of the company’s applications were largely unaffected and remain operational, but other parts of the business have been disrupted, it said.

The Milwaukee-based company, valued at more than $37 billion at the close of trading Wednesday, said it’s still assessing whether the attack will affect its finances or the release of its results for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year.

Shares fell 1.4% at 5:48 p.m. in extended trading in New York.

