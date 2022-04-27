(Bloomberg) -- As Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management piled up a key stock bet to teetering heights, he coordinated trades with an old acolyte atop another hedge fund, according to U.S. prosecutors. Sometimes Hwang allegedly enlisted his help to sidestep bank policies threatening to end the buying spree.

That mystery fund manager, identified only as “Adviser-1” in Hwang’s indictment unsealed Wednesday, is Tao Li, the head of Teng Yue Partners, a New York-based hedge fund that oversaw $4 billion as of last year, according to people with knowledge of the investigation.

Li and Teng Yue haven’t been accused of wrongdoing by U.S. authorities. Teng Yue didn’t respond to messages seeking comment. Hwang was arrested Wednesday on charges of fraud for allegedly manipulating markets and deceiving banks that lost billions of dollars. Lawrence Lustberg, an attorney for Hwang, said his client is “entirely innocent.”

Part of the indictment casts fresh light on a market drama that unfolded in the early months of last year: Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. rocketed, even as it was under attack by short sellers accusing the company of malfeasance.

According to prosecutors, Li played a role as Hwang sought to extend his behind-the-scenes buying of GSX that had driven up the price. The problem Hwang faced was that banks handling his trades were reaching the limit of how many shares they were willing to buy and hold in certain companies.

To maximize his market influence, Hwang would “coordinate certain trades with a close friend and former colleague (“Adviser-1”), who founded a certain hedge fund (“Fund-1”) and controlled Fund-1 during the relevant time period,” according to Hwang’s charging document. But Hwang knew Fund-1 also held positions in the same companies he wanted to bet on.

When Hwang confronted a cap on the amount of GSX exposure that one counterparty bank would hold across all its customers, he allegedly had Adviser-1 move his GSX position to another bank, freeing up capacity for Hwang to increase his own bet, according to his indictment.

“Archegos then attempted to, and at times did, purchase a similarly sized GSX position at that same counterparty,” prosecutors wrote.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department declined to identify Adviser-1, and there was no immediate response to messages left at the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bloomberg previously reported that by January of last year Li had taken an intense interest in GSX, amassing a position that was unusually big even among Teng Yue’s concentrated bets. At one point that month, as the stock rocketed, GSX accounted for about 40% of the fund’s portfolio, according to people familiar with the holdings. GSX later changed its name to Gaotu Techedu Inc.

Short seller Carson Block, famous for his bearish bets against Chinese companies, said in a May 2021 interview that he hoped the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission would look into what drove big bets on the shares, which he had shorted. He questioned whether Archegos and others were trying to squeeze such positions.

“Just can’t see that these guys went long GSX on such large size because they believed the fundamentals were so good,” he said.

(Updates with background from indictment and on GSX trading from fifth paragraph)

