(Bloomberg) -- Archegos Capital Management founder Bill Hwang put up a one-bedroom condominium in Fort Lee, New Jersey, alongside his family home in nearby Tenafly as part of the $100 million bond set by a judge to ensure he shows up in court on fraud charges.

Hwang and former chief financial officer Patrick Halligan were arrested April 27 and charged with 11 criminal counts, including racketeering conspiracy, market manipulation and fraud, in the collapse of Hwang’s family office. Hwang was released the same day and given until Friday to meet the bail conditions. Hwang and Halligan have both pleaded not guilty.

Hwang’s lawyer late Thursday filed deeds to the two properties and agreements to forfeit them if he runs. The Tenafly home was valued at $3.5 million when Hwang bought it from the builder in 2008. The condo in Fort Lee is valued at more than $400,000, according to Zillow.com.

Hwang has already posted $5 million required to secure the bond, his lawyer said in a letter to U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. Hwang also turned over his wife’s passport after telling the judge he had lost his own.

It isn’t uncommon for there to be a mismatch between the size of a bond and the apparent value of the assets posted to secure it. For example, Nikola Corp. founder Trevor Milton secured his $100 million bail with two properties valued at $40 million. The defendant is still on the hook for the full amount, with his or her assets, and those of the co-signers, at risk.

If convicted, Hwang and Halligan face the possibility of decades in prison. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have filed related civil suits against the two.

The case is U.S. v. Hwang, 22-cr-00240, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

