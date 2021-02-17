Hyatt Hotels Corp. posted worse than expected fourth quarter results, as spiking COVID-19 cases and a new wave of travel restrictions kept travelers at home.

The company reported an adjusted loss of US$1.77 a share, according to a statement Wednesday. Analysts had estimated the loss at US$1.38 a share. The shares slipped in late trading in New York.

Hyatt, led by Chief Executive Officer Mark Hoplamazian, recorded a net loss of US$203 million in the quarter. That compared to a profit of US$321 million in the year before period.

The miss comes after Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. and Choice Hotels International Inc. missed analyst estimates on Wednesday.