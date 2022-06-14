Jun 14, 2022
Hybe Sinks Record 23% as BTS Members Move Focus to Solo Projects
(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Hybe Co., the agency that manages Korean pop band Bangtan Boys, plunged by a record after members of the group said they will focus on individual projects for a little while.
Hybe sank as much as 23% on Wednesday in Seoul. The stock pared some losses but was still headed for its lowest close since November 2020.
