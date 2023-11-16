(Bloomberg) -- The boss of Norsk Hydro ASA, one of Europe’s largest aluminum producers, expects demand to only rebound in the second half of next year as rate uncertainty weighs on the lightweight metal.

Chief Executive Officer Hilde Merete Aasheim said that while transportation segment has held up, building and construction remains weak in Europe and the US. The market has bottomed, but higher borrowing costs are making consumers pause decisions on buying new cars or starting construction projects, she said.

“We’re in the lows now. It will be more in the second half than the first half that we will see a pickup,” Aasheim said in an interview. “It very much depends now how the interest rates will develop and what governments will be doing in terms of curbing inflation.”

The comments come a week after the CEO of Novelis Inc., the largest maker of flat-rolled aluminum products, said he expects growth across the company’s major businesses next year. The aluminum price is down about 6.4% this year as China, which accounts for about half of global demand, has been slow to recover from the pandemic, while Europe and the US continue to post lackluster economic growth.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

“A global surplus of aluminum as the result of weak demand growth is likely to reach its apex – albeit a low one — next year before starting to recede in 2025. We believe aluminum prices will rebound in 2025 as investor flows return to the market due to expectations for a global economic recovery.”

— Grant Sporre, BI metals and mining analyst

