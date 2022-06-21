Hydro One Ltd. says chief executive Mark Poweska is stepping down.

The Toronto-based company says he is leaving to take a leadership position at a utility closer to his family in Western Canada later this year.

Hydro One says William Sheffield has been appointed interim president and CEO.

Sheffield has been a member of the company's board of directors since 2018.

Poweska was named CEO of Hydro One in 2019.

The company says he will remain with Hydro One as an adviser to help Sheffield with the transition.