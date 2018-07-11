(Bloomberg) -- Hydro One Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Mayo Schmidt will retire and the company’s board will be replaced as new Ontario Premier Doug Ford moves to fulfill a promise to shake up the province’s troubled power system in a bid to reduce electricity prices.

Getting rid of Schmidt, 60, was at the top of the agenda for Ford and his Progressive Conservatives who won a provincial election last month. The vote ended 15 years of rule by the Liberal Party which had partially privatized the electricity transmission and distribution company.

“We promised the people of Ontario that we would lower their hydro rates and that started by addressing leadership at Hydro One,” Ford said on his Twitter account. “I was pleased to learn this afternoon that the CEO and all board members will be resigning.”

An “orderly” replacement of the entire board is based on a governance agreement signed in November 2015, the company said in a statement released after the market closed on Wednesday. Current Chief Financial Officer Paul Dobson was appointed acting CEO.

Ford called CEO Schmidt the “six-million-dollar man,” referring to his compensation, which stood at C$6.2 million ($4.7 million) for 2017, including bonus and stock awards, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The province is still the utility’s largest shareholder with a 47 percent stake, the data show.

No Severance

Schmidt, a former Miami Dolphin in the National Football League, will receive compensation consistent with Hydro One’s retirement policies and will not be entitled to severance, according to the statement. He’ll also get a C$400,000 lump sum payment in lieu of all post-retirement benefits and allowances.

Hydro One, which provides power to more than 1.3 million customers, was partially privatized by the former Liberal government in a C$1.83 billion public offering in 2015, the largest in Canada in 15 years at the time. But the Toronto-based utility bore the brunt of voter unhappiness with high electricity prices, even though the distribution company doesn’t set power rates in the province.

The Liberal government’s hydro policies have been under scrutiny from the Auditor General of Ontario which criticized the creation of the so-called Fair Hydro Trust, a complicated piece of bond-market engineering designed to finance cuts to Ontario’s soaring hydro bills by adding costs in the future.

A new board of directors will initially consist of 10 members, with the province nominating four replacement directors and the remaining six being identified by a committee comprised of representatives of Hydro One’s largest shareholders other than the province.

The transition to a new board will take place by Aug. 15, Hydro One added.

Hydro One shares last traded at C$20.17 before they were halted on Wednesday, little changed from the IPO price of C$20.50

To contact the reporter on this story: Maciej Onoszko in Toronto at monoszko@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher DeReza at cdereza1@bloomberg.net, ;David Scanlan at dscanlan@bloomberg.net, Jacqueline Thorpe

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.