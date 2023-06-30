{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Jun 30, 2023

    Hydro One reaches tentative agreement with Power Workers' Union

    BNN Bloomberg

    Hydro One

    Rows of power lines are shown which people use for electricity in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, August 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

    Hydro One Inc. says it has reached tentative agreements covering two contracts with the Power Workers' Union, which represents the company's front-line workers.

    Details of the proposed settlements were not immediately available.

    The power utility says the main agreement covers front-line staff, while the customer service operations collective agreement includes staff in customer facing roles.

    Union members will vote on the tentative agreements by the end of July. 

    Once ratified, the new contracts will run until Sept. 30, 2025.

    Hydro One is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June  30, 2023.