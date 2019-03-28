Hydro One taps BC Hydro exec Mark Poweska as new president and CEO

TORONTO - Hydro One (H.TO) says an executive from a British Columbia electrical utility will become the new president and CEO of Ontario's partially privatized utility.

Mark Poweska, who currently serves as BC Hydro's executive vice president of operations, will start work at Hydro One in early May.

The company says Poweska was chosen after an international search process, and will replace acting president and CEO Paul Dobson.

The hiring comes after former Hydro One CEO Mayo Schmidt retired following the election of the Progressive Conservative government last spring.

Premier Doug Ford campaigned on a promise to fire Schmidt, whom he dubbed the “Six Million Dollar man” because of the CEO's salary.

Poweska has worked at BC Hydro for over 25 years and currently has responsibility for all aspects of the company's electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations.