BNN Bloomberg Picks
Halloween: Canadians expected to spend over 28% more this year on candy, costumes
16:00
IMF warns 'worst is yet to come' as steps to slow inflation raise risks
9:21
Canadian billionaire Jimmy Pattison would boost stake in lumber companies if 'the price was right'
8:52
Eric Nuttall says he is '100% invested right now' amid OPEC+ production cut
4:46
Hockey Canada: These companies have pulled sponsorships
6:47
Experts explain how to speak to your partner about finances
Oct 11
The stock market could bottom in 2024: David Rosenberg16:00
The stock market could bottom in 2024: David Rosenberg
Investors looking to take advantage of market lows could be waiting until 2024, according to David Rosenberg, the founder and president of Rosenberg Research.
2h ago10:23
IMF says Canada should resist pressure to spend revenue windfall
Canadian governments need to resist pressure to spend revenue windfalls from higher commodity prices in order to help slow inflation and shore up the nation’s balance sheet, the International Monetary Fund said.
4h ago
As rates rise, does a prescribed rate loan strategy still make sense?
As interest rates rise, the opportunity to achieve tax savings via a family loan strategy is narrowing. Would a prescribed rate loan strategy still be worthwhile as the prescribed rate rises to three per cent on October 1st? Georgia Swan, Tax and Estate Planner, TD Wealth weighs in.
Presented by:
1h ago7:03
Pre-construction homes: Higher rates may prevent some buyers from taking ownership, broker says
Higher interest rates could become a problem for some buyers of pre-construction homes, according to a mortgage broker.
Oct 11
Lululemon stock upgraded by Piper Sandler analyst2:01
Lululemon stock upgraded by Piper Sandler analyst
A Piper Sandler analyst upgraded lululemon stock, citing opportunity for “outperformance in outerwear this Fall/Winter, and stable promotional intensity.”
8h ago3:33
Vancouver housing strategies abound, but will a fractured council hinder next mayor?
Voters in Vancouver's municipal election have been met with an array of proposed solutions to the city's chronic housing unaffordability — but the same question looms over all the mayoral candidates and their pledges.
3h ago6:59
Hybrid work: Microsoft unveils app to help workers decide when to go into the office
Microsoft Corp. will introduce an app to help employees and managers in a hybrid workplace decide what’s the right time to go into the office.
9h ago6:25
Bullard becomes Wall Street's go-to guy for hint of a Fed pivot
James Bullard's inflation epiphany came when he tried to buy a bicycle.
Oct 11
Scotiabank analyst cuts price targets for several transportation, aviation stocks9:00
Scotiabank analyst cuts price targets for several transportation, aviation stocks
An analyst at Scotiabank has cut price targets for almost every transportation and aviation stock on his coverage list, citing concerns around how a potential recession could impact these sectors.
Dec 23, 2019
Oct 11
Canadian companies turning to amenities to lure staff back to offices2:25
Canadian companies turning to amenities to lure staff back to offices
The thinking at many companies is that staff might not be keen on returning to the office without something to ease the transition — such as a splashy new space with catered lunches, room for workouts and other perks like childcare.
3h ago3:20
TSX today: Index edges 0.18% lower in late-morning trading
Canada's main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy and utility sectors, while U.S. stock markets were in positive territory.
12 Oct3:20
U.S. stocks gain on Fed minutes 'calibrate' comment
U.S. stocks rose modestly after minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting showed officials committed to tightening policy but that calibration was needed. Treasuries rose and the dollar fell. U.K. markets were roiled once again by confusion over the country’s policies.
1h ago7:45
Oil slumps for third day as inflation metric hints at more hikes
Oil flopped for a third day after a key U.S. inflation metric beat estimates, piling onto worries that the U.S. Federal Bank will continue interest rate hikes.