Hydro-Quebec launches new subsidiary specialized in energy storage business

MONTREAL -- Hydro-Quebec has launched a new energy storage business aimed at power producers, transmission providers and distributors, as well as commercial and industrial markets.

The utility says EVLO Energy Storage Inc. will design, sell, and operate medium- and large-scale energy storage systems.

EVLO systems will also include power control and energy management software.

Hydro-Quebec says EVLO storage systems have been tested in actual operating conditions on its grid.

EVLO has signed a deal with Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. regarding a project in France.

The plan includes the installation of a storage system in the transmission system operated by France's national transmission provider, RTE, under a long-term agreement between RTE and Innergex.



