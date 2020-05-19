(Bloomberg) -- With U.S. fitness enthusiasts relegated to working out at home during the coronavirus pandemic, Hydrow, which makes rowing machines that use streaming video classes, is in talks to raise new funds.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company is in discussions with investors including private equity firm L Catterton about raising at least $25 million, though the figure could be significantly increased to accommodate additional investors, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The company’s valuation hasn’t been finalized, but is slated to be more than $100 million in any deal, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private.

Spokeswomen for Hydrow and L Catterton declined to comment.

Hydrow, led by founder and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Smith, a former coach of the U.S. rowing team, has said its workout can burn more than 400 calories in 20 minutes. The company’s machine, sold through its website and Best Buy Co., uses an electromagnetic drag mechanism to simulate the resistance of rowing on water.

The company’s machine is priced at $2,199, compared with Peloton Interactive Inc.’s $2,245 bike and $4,295 treadmill. Like Peloton, Hydrow also charges a monthly subscription fee for its video workouts, which feature coaches rowing on open water. Unlike Peloton, which warns customers that bike orders placed now are unlikely to arrive for seven weeks or longer, Hydrow’s says it’s shipping without delays.

Hydrow’s sales quadrupled in April from January, Smith told the Boston Globe last week.

Fundraising Round

Hydrow last year expanded its first sizable private funding round -- initially led by L Catterton -- to $27 million. Other investors included Harvard alumni-backed The Yard Ventures; Rx3 Ventures, co-founded by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers; and Raptor Group, backed by the family office of former hedge fund investor Jim Pallotta. The company’s valuation was $75 million after that round of fundraising, according to data provider Pitchbook.

L Catterton has previously backed other fitness-focused companies, including Peloton, Pure Barre, Flywheel Sports Inc., ClassPass and Tonal.

With gyms and boutique studios closed to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, workout fans and elite athletes have turned to online and at-home alternatives. Companies including Peloton have benefited. Its shares reached a record earlier this month and have soared about 57% this year, compared with an 8.5% decline for the S&P 500 index.

New York-based Peloton is developing its own rowing machine, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg late last year.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.