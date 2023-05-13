(Bloomberg) -- Hyperloop Transportation Technologies Inc., one of the startups trying to build the high-speed transportation system dreamed up years ago by Elon Musk, won a bid to build a prototype in northern Italy.

The Venetian Motorway Concession, a regional highway operator known as CAV, has awarded HyperloopTT and its partners an €800 million ($868 million) three-part tender that could eventually lead to a hyperloop along at least a portion of the 40 kilometer (25 mile) route from Padua to Venice, HyperloopTT said.

The Hyperloop TT deal could bring new energy into a technology and company where enthusiasm has dimmed recently. Founded in 2013 and with dual headquarters in Los Angeles and Toulouse, France, HyperloopTT had last year been destined for a high-profile merger with a blank-check firm helmed by some former Walt Disney Co. executives. However, the public public listing fell through in February.

So far, the concept for a 760-mile-per-hour super highway, which attracted a raft of entrepreneurs to realize Musk’s vision, has failed to achieve much traction. His own tube-based transportation company, Boring Co., built and operates some short tunnels under parts of Las Vegas, and recently won county approval for more. The project uses Teslas to transport people, putting it well short of the billionaire’s original dream of vacuum tubes containing pods hurtling between cities at the speed of jet airplanes. Another company, Hyperloop One, gave up on passenger travel last year, although it said it was still pursuing plans for freight. A few other hyperloop efforts are at the concept stage in Europe, including in Switzerland and Holland.

Hyperloop TT’s Italian project starts small, with a €4 million feasibility study, planned to commence later this year. If that succeeds, the €46 million design phase begins. The last phase is a €750 million prototype and field test along a subset of the route, with the exact length to be determined during the earlier phases. A spokesman for HyperloopTT said CAV held rights-of-way alongside its highways where the prototype could be built.

There’s other activity around European hyperloops, after several companies formed the Brussels-based Hyperloop Association to promote projects and work with regulators. The greatest momentum is currently in China, where last year researchers tested a hyperloop-style train along a 2 kilometer track in Shanxi province, according to state media. Last month, state media reported that the Chinese Academy of Engineering, which provides advice to the government, selected a route between the coastal cities of Shanghai and Hangzhou as the best site for China’s first city-to-city hyperloop.

