(Bloomberg) -- The local unit of Hyundai Motor Co. is facing intense criticism in India after an account linked to the South Korean carmaker’s joint venture in Pakistan tweeted in support of people in the contested region of Kashmir.

#BoycottHyundai, #Kashmir and #Tata were among the top trends on Twitter in India on Monday, as users posted comments about switching to buying cars from Tata Motors Ltd. instead. Hyundai is the second-largest carmaker in India, behind Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., and one of the rare foreign players to have cracked the nation’s highly price-sensitive market.

“Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom,” Hyundai Pakistan wrote on Twitter and Facebook on Saturday with a hashtag #KashmirSolidarityDay, according to screenshots posted by users. An account linked to Hyundai’s affiliate Kia Corp. also posted similar social media posts, Twitter users said. The original posts were unavailable on Monday.

India and Pakistan have fought multiple bloody wars over the picturesque region of Kashmir since independence from the British in 1947. Administration of the region is now divided, although both claim it in full.

The “unsolicited” comments offend Hyundai’s commitment to India, which is its “second home,” Hyundai India said in a Twitter post on Sunday.

“We will continue our efforts towards the betterment of the country as well as its citizens,” Hyundai India added.

Hyundai runs a joint venture in Pakistan that includes one of the country’s top businessmen Mian Mansha. Kia Pakistan is operated by Lucky Motor Corp., one of the largest business groups in the nation.

A representative for Hyundai India didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, while Hyundai Nishat Motor Ltd., the Pakistan venture, didn’t respond to multiple calls for comment made to its office.

