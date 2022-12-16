(Bloomberg) -- Hyundai Motor Co. is investigating fresh allegations of underage workers at two of its Alabama suppliers after Reuters reported minors were working for the companies.

Hwashin America Corp., a Korean maker of chassis and auto-body components, and Ajin Industrial Co., a Korean auto-parts manufacturer, both employed minors at their plants in Greenville and Cusseta, Alabama, Reuters reported Friday, citing interviews with former employees, workers’ family members and law-enforcement officials.

Hyundai said it will investigate the new allegations as part of an ongoing review of operations. The revelations come five months after the news agency and US Labor Department found child labor violations at two other Alabama companies supplying the Korean automaker. Reuters said Friday some workers may be coming via human-trafficking networks, citing sources it didn’t name.

“Hyundai does not condone or tolerate violations of labor law,” the automaker said in an emailed statement. “We mandate that our suppliers and business partners strictly adhere to the law, and we take reports of alleged violations very seriously.”

Hwashin didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Phone calls to Ajin’s US offices went unanswered late Friday.

In July, Reuters reported that Smart Alabama LLC, a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Group, employed several minors at a metal-stamping plant, including a girl from Guatemala.

In September, the Labor Department obtained a federal court order to stop SL Alabama LLC, another supplier to Hyundai and its sibling Kia brand, from illegally employing workers as young as 13.

Earlier this year, Hyundai Chief Operating Officer Jose Munoz said the automaker would cut ties to SL Alabama and Smart. But since launching an internal investigation, the automaker decided “that robust, additional oversight is a better course at this time than severing ties with these suppliers” because of the “important economic role” they play in Alabama.

SL Alabama’s senior management has been replaced, Hyundai said in the email, and both suppliers have severed ties with third-party staffing agencies that certified the teenage workers were of legal age, Hyundai said.

Hyundai is now requiring its Alabama suppliers to conduct independently verified audits of operations and implement recommendations.

“We anticipate that this intervention will enable them to better identify and address any issues while they continue to provide jobs that support local communities,” Hyundai said.

