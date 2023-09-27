(Bloomberg) -- Hyundai Motor America and Kia America Inc. are recalling a combined 3.3 million cars that they say are at risk of catching fire due to a brake fluid leak that could cause an electrical short.

The companies said drivers of the vehicles should park them outside until their vehicles can be fixed. The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Hyundai, which recalled 1.64 million of the affected vehicles, is planning to replace the affected vehicles’ anti-lock brake system module fuse. The agency said Kia, which recalled 1.73 million, is still working on a remedy.

NHTSA said Hyundai is thus far not aware of any crashes, injuries or fatalities associated with the defect. The agency said there have been 21 related fires with Hyundai vehicles in the United States, as well as 22 “thermal incidents,” including visible smoke, burning and melting.

The agency said Kia is also thus far unaware of any crashes, injuries, or fatalities associated with the defect. The agency said Kia knows of one engine compartment fire, three fires in the unit, and six instances of melting components.

NHTSA said Hyundai and Kia vehicle owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter their vehicle identification number to see if their vehicle is under recall.

