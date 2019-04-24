(Bloomberg) -- Hyundai Motor Co. increased its operating profit for the first time in six quarters, helped by strong demand for new sport utility vehicles and decreasing incentive spending in the U.S.

First-quarter operating profit climbed to 824.9 billion won ($718 million), compared with the average analyst estimate of 777.3 billion won.

Key Insights

After defeating activist Elliott Management Corp. in a proxy fight last month, Hyundai’s chairman-in-waiting Euisun Chung is trying to convince investors that his planned push into new models including electric cars will translate into long-term earnings growth.

Hyundai’s full SUV lineup -- from large to subcompact vehicles -- is finally hitting markets worldwide in 2019 after years of requests from shareholders for the company to lessen its reliance on sedans. Carmakers globally are betting on SUVs to spur demand as car markets in China, Europe and North America sputter.

The company is under pressure to restructure its Chinese operations, including potentially closing its oldest plant in the country, to respond to slumping demand in the world’s largest auto market. Beijing Hyundai’s first-quarter auto sales fell by 18 percent to the lowest level since 2009.

Market Reaction

Shares of Hyundai rose 1.8 percent to 138,500 won at 2 p.m. in Seoul. The stock had gained 15 percent this year through Tuesday.

Get More

See more details

Company’s presentation

To contact the reporter on this story: Sohee Kim in Seoul at skim847@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Young-Sam Cho at ycho2@bloomberg.net, Ville Heiskanen

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.