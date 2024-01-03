(Bloomberg) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said its sales volume growth will slow in 2024 as higher interest rates curb global demand for automobiles.

The world’s third-largest automaker aims to sell 4.24 million units in 2024, including its Genesis luxury brand, roughly a 6.2% increase from its 2023 global sales. It sold a total of about 4.22 million cars in 2023, an increase of 6.9% from a year earlier and far short of its 9.5% original target.

The South Korean company’s shares rose 10% last month as investors expect a cut in US interest rates to boost demand, Shinyoung Securities wrote in a note Wednesday. Less expensive borrowing in the US should ease living costs and lead to a rise in automobiles purchases, it said.

Affiliate Kia expects global sales of 3.2 million units for 2024, including 2.67 million vehicles sold abroad.

