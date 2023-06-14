I-95 Emergency Repair Is Well Ahead of Schedule, Pennsylvania Governor Says

(Bloomberg) -- Demolition of the remain portions of the collapsed section of Interstate 95 in northeast Philadelphia will be completed Thursday, days ahead of schedule, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said.

Crews are working “around the clock” to tear down portions of the highway that remained standing after a tanker-truck fire caused part of it to collapse on June 11, Shapiro said at a briefing Wednesday.

After demolition, the site will be filled and paved over to create six temporary lanes, three northbound and three southbound, for traffic flow to resume upon completion, he said.

Shapiro gave no specifics on a potential timeline for the completion of the temporary lanes or for the repairs overall, but he said the state will ensure traffic resumes along the highway safely as soon as possible.

“We cut through the red tape,” he said. “We developed a creative plan. And we are executing.”

I-95 is a critical long-distance trucking and commuting route that runs 1,924 miles (3,096 kilometers) from Miami to the Maine-Canada border. The portion of highway that collapsed carried an average of 160,000 vehicles daily, according to US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

Story Link: Gov. Shapiro Says Teams to Work 24/7 to Fix I-95 in Philadelphia

--With assistance from Megan Howard and Gregory Korte.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.