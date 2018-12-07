SYDNEY, N.S. -- Almost 700 people lost their jobs at a Cape Breton call centre after the company announced its immediate closure Thursday, leaving employees stunned and without work less than three weeks before Christmas.

ServiCom Canada officials gathered workers at the Sydney operation just after lunch to inform them that it was shuttering the facility, following weeks of pay delays and a bankruptcy protection filing by its parent company in the United States.

Kayla Williams, who worked at the office for five years, said she was blindsided by the news. She said company officials had recently promised bonuses and pay incentives.

"I am devastated, to say the very least. It was definitely not what I expected," the 26-year-old said from her home in Sydney before heading to the local Employment Canada office to file an employment insurance claim.

"I want to be able put (heating) oil in my tank. I want to be able to put groceries in my cupboard. I have two children here."

Cecil Clarke, mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, said Friday the closure "came as a shock," despite the company's ongoing financial troubles.

"It's never good to lose your job, but during the winter and Christmas season it's devastating," he said.

Clarke said company representatives have indicated they are in the process of selling the Sydney operation and "are hoping to have this situation resolved in the next couple of days."

He suggested the office might be up and running again under new ownership.

"It's a profitable centre and making money but was affected by the bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S.," Clarke said.

But he said the immediate focus is on providing temporary transition assistance to workers.

The Sydney operation first opened under different ownership nearly two decades ago during a wave of call centre openings across the Maritimes.

Businesses were attracted by the region's lower payroll costs and were often given government incentives.

A Nova Scotia Business Inc. media release from March 2009 said the arms-length business agency was providing ServiCom, a subsidiary of JNET Communications LLC, with a payroll rebate worth up to $914,400 over five years.

In 2010, ServiCom received a $500,000 loan for expansion from the federal Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

Unlike an outbound call centre, ServiCom provided customer service support to major firms, such as OnStar Corp., a subsidiary of General Motors, Sirius XM Satellite Radio, AT&T Inc. and Allstate Insurance company, Clarke said.

"These are service-based and often client-initiated calls into the centre" rather than the "cold calls of the past," he said.

If the call centre isn't acquired by another firm, job prospects in the Cape Breton region are dim.

The unemployment rate on the island was 15 per cent last month -- more than double the provincial rate at 6.7 per cent, according to unadjusted figures from Statistics Canada.

Todd Riley, the former site manager at the Sydney office, suggested on his Facebook page that work could be coming to the site under another company.

"Hardest day of my life!! Thanks to everyone who I worked with. I cannot express how much I am hurt by this decision but I am working as hard as possible and believe we will get back to work soon," he wrote.

Some employees said they left the site with no pay Thursday, passing by police vehicles stationed outside.

Williams, who worked the phones for OnStar, said she had experienced pay delays dating back to August when she said there was a problem with the payroll system.

In October, she said employees had to wait about two weeks to get paid when the company was filing for bankruptcy protection. She said she is owed several weeks of pay.

She said employees were told they did not need to worry about losing their jobs.

"I feel like it was a trick to keep us all there, especially after promising us all of these bonuses," she said.

"I have a two-and-a-half-year-old (daughter), a house, a mortgage and all the bills that come along with it, so this is not a great feeling -- especially three weeks before Christmas."

She said a local food bank was opening its doors to those who lost their jobs.

