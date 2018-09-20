'I Feel Sorry for the U.K,' Czech PM Says: Summit Update

(Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders meet for a summit in Salzburg, Austria, with Brexit and migration on the agenda.

Czech P.M. Says He Feels Sorry for the U.K. (9:07 a.m.)

Asked by reporters if he felt sorry for U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May as she battles through Brexit, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said: "I feel sorry for the U.K."

Kurz Says Both Sides Need to Compromise (8:50 a.m.)

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told reporters that both sides know they need to compromise for a Brexit deal to be done.

“Aside from the media discussion and aside from hard-line published statements, inside the meeting I have the impression that both sides are aware that one will find a solution only by moving toward each other.”

He said the Brexit discussion was more positive inside the room at dinner last night.

Late on Wednesday, leaders struck a more negative tone, saying time was running out and that progress has been scant. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May also cranked up the pressure, saying she wouldn’t allow an extension to the exit day deadline in order to get a deal.

Earlier:

