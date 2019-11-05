‘I Hated Commissions,’ Says Charles Schwab After Ending Them

(Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab, founder of the giant discount brokerage, said he has always hated charging commissions and he’s glad to be “out of the business.”

“I hated commissions,” Schwab said Tuesday at the Impact 2019 conference in San Diego. “I hated them then. I hate ’em now. I took ’em away.”

Charles Schwab Corp. roiled the brokerage industry when it eliminated fees for U.S. stocks, exchange traded funds and options. The move escalated a long-simmering price war spurred by investors who have moved to the cheapest investment products.

Schwab’s roots in the 1970s were as a discount broker. It has a range of advice offerings, from a free basic robo-advice platform to dedicated financial advisers, whose fees can start at 0.8% of assets per year.

Raymond James downgraded Charles Schwab on Tuesday to market perform from outperform on skepticism the company can “meaningfully pivot towards a more advisory-type business model in a zero commission world,” analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy wrote in a note.

--With assistance from Felice Maranz.

To contact the reporter on this story: John Gittelsohn in Los Angeles at johngitt@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sam Mamudi at smamudi@bloomberg.net, Vincent Bielski

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.