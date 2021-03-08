(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG’s appeal of a 4.5 billion-euro ($5.3 billion) penalty began with the Swiss lender and bankers in the case proclaiming their innocence.

On the opening day of the three-week appellate trial Monday, the former bankers all responded the same way when asked why they were contesting the guilty verdict in the case.

“I appealed because I’m innocent of the charges,” said Hervé d’Halluin, who used to head UBS France’s Lille bureau. While he was the first defendant Presiding Judge Francois Reygrobellet quizzed, the four others repeated more or less word for word what d’Halluin told the court.

The UBS case is part of a French crackdown on tax fraud and money laundering operated through Switzerland that’s seen the conviction of a former minister and HSBC Holdings Plc pay 300 million euros to settle a case. UBS’s record fine in February 2019 came after the bank decided to go to trial rather than settle.

The outcome of the appeal should bring into sharp relief whose strategy -- French prosecutors or UBS -- was most successful. UBS has set aside 450 million euros in provisions for Monday’s case, indicating some confidence it can at least reduce the massive penalty.

The Swiss bank was convicted two years ago of laundering funds by providing French customers with banking services -- such as numbered accounts or by setting up trusts -- to hide assets from tax authorities. UBS was found guilty of covertly dispatching Swiss bankers across the border to encourage prospective clients to stash cash overseas.

After the opening statements on the reasons for the appeal, lawyers for the bank and the former employees criticized various aspects of the case, with d’Halluin’s attorney, Thierry Marembert, complaining about the validity of the indictment.

The presiding judge is expected to start questioning defendants as soon as Tuesday. French appeals take the form of a retrial, rather than hearings focused on legal issues, which are common in other countries.

