U.S. primaries yielded more milestones for women and diversity in politics. Turkey stabilized its currency and staved off a full-blown crisis. And cracks in Italy’s ruling coalition were laid bare by responses to the deadly collapse of a bridge in Genoa.

Find these and more stories from the past seven days – including our exclusive account of the drone attack on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro - in today’s edition of Weekend Reads.

A Pro-Brexit Town With 4,000 JPMorgan Workers Starts to FretJill Ward visits Bournemouth, where uncertainty over the future of the relationship with the EU is depressing investment by services industries and making foreign talent harder to come by - leaving locals concerned an economic vibrancy missing at other U.K. seaside resorts is now at risk.

Two Coup-Plotting Groups Met Weeks Before Venezuela Drone AttackAndrew Rosati and Ethan Bronner have details on one of the most serious attempts to overthrow Maduro - more than one group of dissidents may have discussed carrying out the assassination bid during a military parade two weeks ago, with financing from a Venezuelan living in Miami.

Trump’s Speeches Feature Mystery Men the White House Won’t NameToluse Olorunnipa looks at Donald Trump’s use of anonymous supporters. They’re fixtures of his speeches, defying conventional wisdom and popping up to back him on issues including prison reform, immigration and trade. Sometimes the president’s accounts are rebutted by the people he seems to describe and key details change when he repeats the stories.

Turkey Crisis Tests Putin’s Powers in Global Game With U.S.Turkey’s political conflict with the U.S. and the crisis engulfing its currency offer a golden opportunity for Russian President Vladimir Putin to pry a key geopolitical swing state away from its western allies. Stepan Kravchenko and Ilya Arkhipov analyse why it may not be that simple – even as Turkey and the U.S. show no signs of backing down in a conflict that’s spilling into global financial markets. See photos from Istanbul here.

‘I'm Not a Racist, But’: Sweden Faces Historic Upset in ElectionA party tracing its roots back to Sweden’s neo-Nazi, white supremacist fringe could emerge as the biggest force in the Nordic country’s Sept. 9 election, ending almost a century of Social Democratic dominance. Amanda Billner attends a festival hosted by nationalists, where viking rock music and pigs roasting on spits drew thousands, to explain why.Voting Takes Back Seat to Sheep Shopping in Politics-Weary MaliFrom a market in Bamako, where brisk trade contrasted with inactivity at most polling stations, Katarina Hoije shows how political apathy prevalent in the West African nation helped President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita secure a second term – despite discord over an Islamist insurgency, poverty and corruption.

The Billionaires and The Guru: How a Family Burned Through $2 BillionAri Altstedter travels to a sprawling spiritual commune in North India for this story on its leader Gurinder Singh Dhillon and his role in one of the most dramatic collapses in the annals of Indian business: The unraveling of the financial and health-care empire owned by Malvinder and Shivinder Singh.

Italy Bridge Disaster Shows Faultline in Populist CoalitionGregory Viscusi and Chiara Albanese explore how the collapse of a decades-old bridge in Genoa, which killed at least 38 people, is highlighting tensions running through the country’s populist coalition: Five Star’s environmentalist base opposes the type of major energy and transportation projects that northern businessmen backing the League support.

What’s coming up:

Former cricket star Imran Khan will be sworn in as Pakistan’s prime minister today.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and Putin will meet later today at the Baroque 18th century Meseberg palace near Berlin, in their first bilateral meeting in Germany since Russia annexed Crimea.

And finally … The world’s museums, concert halls, and theaters might traffic in old material, James Tarmy writes, but that doesn’t mean they can’t give it a new twist. Click here for a global roundup of the best to see this fall, as so-called high culture is infused with youth, novelty, and spectacle.

