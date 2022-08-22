(Bloomberg) -- Early stops in southeastern South Dakota along a key US crop tour show a lack of enough rain has stressed corn and soybean plants, hurting potential yields that the world is relying on to avoid shortfalls.

Both corn and soybeans were below average at the initial stops in South Dakota on the western leg of the four-day Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour. Corn yield potential was estimated at 118.6 bushels per acre, well below the three-year average of 161.8 bushels. Soybean pod counts stood at 792.5, below the 1,073 average. Some corn fields had been cut for silage, a sign of a poor-quality crop.

Corn yields were also below average in western Ohio in the initial stops of the tour’s eastern leg, while soybean pod counts far exceeded the three-year average. Excess rain delayed seeding in some parts, increasing the variability between fields.

“I heard it was dry, but I’m shocked it’s as bad as it is,” says Nathan Serbus, a Minnesota farmer and crop scout on the western leg.

The size of harvests in the US -- the top corn producer and second-biggest soybean grower -- will define prices for months, until more is known about exports out of the war-torn Black Sea trading hub and the outlook for South American crops that will soon begin to be planted. So far, erratic weather across the US has made the job of forecasting the crop much harder. Yields are expected to be good, but not as high as the USDA is forecasting. With low stocks, the size of the crop really matters.

The tour will make corn yield and soy pod count projections for the entire states of South Dakota and Ohio later Monday. Later in the week the western leg will assess Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and parts of Minnesota.

With Europe hurt by heat waves and Argentina planting likely delayed by drought, the size of North America’s crops will determine global supplies well into next year. In a year plagued with runaway inflation, high volatility and food shortages, farmers are facing immense pressure.

“There’s been so much heat and extremes this growing season, I don’t think the story is over about potential yield declines,” Kevin McNew, chief economist at agriculture-technology firm Farmers Business Network, said before the tour.

Like last year, the US Farm Belt is struggling with areas of heavy drought west of the Mississippi River. The eastern side has been hit as well, though not as widespread or severe.

Along with flooding in some regions that prompted some farmers to switch to other crops like soybeans or leave fields empty and file for insurance compensation, some growers held back acres this year because of record-high fertilizer prices. The USDA puts this year’s crop of soybeans, which typically get just a quarter of the fertilizer than corn does, as the biggest ever.

But the delayed planting mean both corn and soybeans are more vulnerable to late-season weather events, including frosts, that could still pinch production.

Soybeans in particular are at risk as the crops used to make a wide array of foods as well as climate-friendly biofuel are still in a critical development state. “With the planting delays this spring, there is still time for some of the soybean crop to be made –- or lost -- in the next couple weeks,” Jacqueline Holland, an analyst at Farm Futures, said ahead of the tour.

Overall, national corn and soybean production isn’t likely to be as big as the US is forecasting, according to Ben Buckner, grains analyst for Chicago-based AgResource Co.

Crop yield potential remains “all over the place,” he said.

