(Bloomberg) -- Former I Squared Capital partner Thomas Lefebvre has formed Tallvine Partners, a firm dedicated to making middle-market infrastructure bets in North America, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Miami-based Tallvine, which is working with William Blair’s private capital advisory arm, has begun discussing its debut fund with potential anchor investors, said one of the people, all of whom asked not to be identified as the talks are confidential.

Lefebvre resigned from his post of head of US investments at I Squared almost two years ago. At Tallvine, he’s set to work with former I Squared colleagues Mark Clark and Chucri Hjeily, the people said.

Representatives for Tallvine and William Blair didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The fundraising environment has been particularly challenging amid elevated interest rates.

Capital raised by infrastructure funds in 2023 totaled $77.6 billion, less than half the $177 billion raised the prior year, data compiled by Preqin shows.

“The denominator effect early in 2023 and a slowdown in exits have further constrained investors’ ability to commit,” Preqin wrote in an October report.

