I Squared Capital, a $37 billion infrastructure investor, promoted Gautam Bhandari to global chief investment officer as part of a wider reorganization.

Bhandari, who co-founded I Squared with Chairman Sadek Wahba, will lead the Miami-based firm’s investment strategy, the company said Friday in a statement. He was previously managing partner.

Mohamed Adel El-Gazzar and Harsh Agrawal were appointed senior partners and members of a newly created executive committee that will oversee strategic development, according to the statement. I Squared also formed an operating committee made up of partners and senior executives.

“We are taking steps to further institutionalize our firm and ensure that we are well-positioned to capitalize on the unique opportunities of the next decade and beyond,” Wahba said in the statement.

Infrastructure in industries such as telecommunications and energy “urgently” needs modernizing, he added.

I Squared has been on a hiring spree, adding 81 professionals since the beginning of last year and boosting the total number of employees to 215.

