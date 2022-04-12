(Bloomberg) -- I Squared Capital partner Thomas Lefebvre has resigned from the infrastructure investment firm to pursue other opportunities, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The Miami-based firm has begun communicating Lefebvre’s decision to limited partners, said one of the people, requesting anonymity discussing the departure. He will transition to a senior adviser role from his current position as head of U.S. investments, another person said.

Lefebvre, who joined I Squared in 2012, has been responsible for the firm’s infrastructure strategy in North America, according to a securities filing. He’s worked with companies including Atlantic Power & Utilities, Inkia Energy, Whiptail Midstream, FlexiVan, Star Leasing, Ezee Fiber, Kinetik Holdings and HTEC, the filing shows.

Lefebvre is listed as a minority investor in I Squared alongside Dyal Capital Partners, according to a memo from Connecticut’s Office of the Treasurer. Before joining the firm, he worked for Morgan Stanley’s infrastructure investment arm.

Separately, Chucri Hjeily, a managing director and head of I Squared’s Latin America investment team, also resigned, people with knowledge of the matter said.

An I Squared representative declined to comment on both exits. Lefebvre and Hjeily didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

I Squared, overseen by managing partners Sadek Wahba, Gautam Bhandari and Adil Rahmathulla, recently said it raised $15 billion for its latest fund and that it has $34 billion in assets under management.

The firm, which this week promoted three executives to the rank of partner, separately hired Damian Darragh as a partner to cover renewables and energy transition in the U.S. and Europe, a spokesman said. It has also tapped Tito Vidaurri as a senior policy adviser focusing on Mexican and Latin American opportunities while Joe Payne, a managing director, is moving to an operating adviser role within the firm, the spokesperson said.

Read more: I Squared’s Murray Exits to Launch Infrastructure-Credit Effort

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.