(Bloomberg) -- I Squared Capital Advisors walked away from a pursuit of UK bus and transport operator FirstGroup Plc after an earlier proposal of about 1.2 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) was rejected.

The Miami-based infrastructure investment firm is now bound not to return with another offer for a fixed period unless another bidder enters the fray, among other regulator conditions, the group said in a statement Tuesday.

FirstGroup shares slumped as much as 17% and traded 12% lower as of 2:48 p.m. in London.

FirstGroup attracted bid interest after reversing a foray into North America under pressure from activist investors. The company last year sold its iconic yellow school bus business, the largest in the U.S., in a $4.6 billion deal. That was followed by the disposal of struggling long-distance bus operator Greyhound.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.