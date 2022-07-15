(Bloomberg) -- Infrastructure investor I Squared Capital is exploring an expanded partnership with Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. that could include a takeover of the bananas distributor, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Deliberations are at an early stage and there’s no guarantee a deal will be reached, the people said, asking to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. I Squared and Del Monte announced a partnership in 2021 that involved the fruit producer investing in one of its funds. They also said they would share investment prospects and co-invest in deals.

Del Monte rose 1.9% to close at $30.24 at in New York on Friday, giving the Coral Gables, Florida-based company a market value of about $1.5 billion.

Representatives for I Squared and Del Monte declined to comment.

Mohammed Ahmed Abu-Ghazaleh, who has been Del Monte’s chairman and chief executive officer since 1996, is a significant minority owner of the company with a 14% stake, according to Bloomberg data.

The definition of infrastructure investing has expanded in recent years with investors plowing money into the space. Del Monte operates over 6,700 farms globally, its website shows.

I Squared, overseen by managing partners Sadek Wahba, Gautam Bhandari and Adil Rahmathulla, raised $15 billion for its largest-ever infrastructure fund this year.

